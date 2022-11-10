Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $272.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

