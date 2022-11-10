OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $525,090.37 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.70 or 0.30059951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011740 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.