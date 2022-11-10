ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ON24 stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.19. ON24 has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.38 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

