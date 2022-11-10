ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$191.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.52 million. ON24 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 287,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,106. ON24 has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at ON24

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ON24 from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,055 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ON24 by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

