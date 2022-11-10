ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OGS stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 16,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,472. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

