Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.69

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and traded as high as $23.90. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

