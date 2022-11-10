onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Shares of ON stock traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 668,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.02.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

