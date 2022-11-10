Ontology 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.61 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $142.68 million and approximately $29.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,143.90 or 0.07052967 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

