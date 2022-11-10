Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,072 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of ST stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

