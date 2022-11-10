Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,696 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

