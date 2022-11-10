Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,871 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,225 shares of company stock worth $27,404,862. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

