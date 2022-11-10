Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,916,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

