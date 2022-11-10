Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

