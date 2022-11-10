Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,969 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $68.81 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

