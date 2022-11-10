Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,645 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

