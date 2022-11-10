Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $379.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

