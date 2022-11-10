Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 46 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $897.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 167.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $877.71 and a 200-day moving average of $835.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,698.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.