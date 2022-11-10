Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

AXP opened at $145.86 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

