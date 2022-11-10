Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $266,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 200.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

