Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 972 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $12,568,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $309.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.86 and its 200 day moving average is $282.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

