Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NSC opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.