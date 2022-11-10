Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 39.9% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.42. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

