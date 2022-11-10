Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 164.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 246.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835,892 shares of company stock worth $99,269,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

