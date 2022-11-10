Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.18.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

