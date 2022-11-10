Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

