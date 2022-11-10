Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,737 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.