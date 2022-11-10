Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

