Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $207.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average is $216.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.