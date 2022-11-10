Oppenheimer Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $40.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
Shares of FVRR opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $197.22.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
