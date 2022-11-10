Oppenheimer Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $40.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of FVRR opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $197.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

