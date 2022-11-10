Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceragon Networks in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

CRNT stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 670,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,208,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,385 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 403.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

