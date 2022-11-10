Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

