Orbit Chain (ORC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $60.39 million and $1.38 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

