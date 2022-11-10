Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0802 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $55.38 million and $5.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,396.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00023017 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00236071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."



