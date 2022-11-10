O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee Sells 4,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $828.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $845.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

