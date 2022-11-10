O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $828.70 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $845.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $740.67 and a 200-day moving average of $686.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

