O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total transaction of $2,093,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,038 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,123.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ORLY opened at $828.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $740.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $845.24.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
