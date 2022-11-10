OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $66.66 million and $1.02 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00580650 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,413.90 or 0.30245135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

