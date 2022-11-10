Orla Mining (OLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect Orla Mining to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$61.01 million for the quarter.

TSE OLA opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 464.00.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

