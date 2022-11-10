Ormat Technologies’ (ORA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

ORA stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

