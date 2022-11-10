OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,554.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,886 shares of company stock worth $6,700,236. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

