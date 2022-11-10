Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Sells 250,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,719.40.
Osisko Mining Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:OSK traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.30. 462,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.16. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.02.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
