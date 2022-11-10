Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Shares Down 12.6%

Shares of Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 53,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 19,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 13.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.
