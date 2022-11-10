Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.15

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 3235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

