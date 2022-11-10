Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.
OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Outset Medical Trading Up 29.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Outset Medical has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.60.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
