Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Outset Medical Trading Up 29.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Outset Medical has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Outset Medical by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235,699 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 10.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Outset Medical by 33.3% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 24.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

