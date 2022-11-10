Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.97. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 134,589 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $240.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Overseas Shipholding Group last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Anja Manuel sold 95,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $301,647.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,039.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anja Manuel sold 95,157 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $301,647.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

