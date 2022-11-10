Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
OVV opened at C$68.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$17.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$38.24 and a 1-year high of C$79.28.
About Ovintiv
