Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at C$68.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$17.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$38.24 and a 1-year high of C$79.28.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

