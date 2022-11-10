Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,019,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after purchasing an additional 990,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 1,757,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,849,156. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

