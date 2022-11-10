Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.11 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.20). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.36 ($0.21), with a volume of 5,812,894 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.31) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.11.

Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend

About Pan African Resources

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

(Get Rating)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.