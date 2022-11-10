Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.11 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.20). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.36 ($0.21), with a volume of 5,812,894 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.31) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.11.
Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
