PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading Up 20.2%

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) traded up 20.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.50. 20,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 223,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

