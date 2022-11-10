Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.16

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.16 and last traded at $148.78, with a volume of 2089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.59. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $137.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.78 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Park National’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.